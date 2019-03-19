Popular Hospital Nurse From Ho-Ho-Kus Killed In Tragic Florida Boating Accident

Authorities in Florida said they were investigating the death of a popular Holy Name Medical Center nurse from Ho-Ho-Kus who was killed in a tragic boating accident.

The boat got caught on a sandbar near the Lani Kai resort in Fort Myers, FL on March 8, authorities said.

A group of people -- including Irene Doyle Sabo, 52 – then got out, presumably to help free it, authorities said.

Sabo's husband, Joseph, apparently then put the motors in gear and tilted them to try and dislodge the craft, they said.

Witnesses said they saw Irene Sabo get sucked under before seeing a body floating in the water.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission official told a local news organization on Friday that an arrest was expected but didn’t elaborate.

A Dumont native, Irene Sabo was graduated from Ramapo College with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing.

She worked as a nurse for several years at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.

Her husband is a retired Bergen County Police Department sergeant who owns and operates a Woodcliff Lake tile business. Before moving to Ho-Ho-Kus, the family lived in Woodland Park.

Tributes continued to pour in as news of Irene Sabo's death spread.

“The world has lost a special talented person," said Chris Knific of Howell, one of several former or current colleagues at Holy Name to express condolences.

"Although my Dad was not a patient of hers, she would always make sure he was taken care of by her friends and always kept a close watch to make sure he received what he needed," Christine Lara added.

“My heart breaks for Joe and the boys and the many family members and coworkers,” wrote Deel Herlihy of Mahwah.

Her obituary called Sabo "a loving devoted wife, mother, daughter, a compassionate nurse, and a loyal friend," as well as "a beautiful person with a great sense of humor [who] touched so many in such a special way."

Besides her husband, she leaves behind two sons, Matthew and Braydon; her mother, Lynne Doyle; a sister, Anne Doyle; a brother, Kevin Doyle, and his wife, Mary; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

A celebration of her life was held last Friday at Our Lady of the Church in Woodcliff Lake. In lieu of flowers, the family asked that donations be made to www.texaschildrens.org .

