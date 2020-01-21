Contact Us
Breaking News: Paterson Man, 64, Convicted In Pedestrian Hit-Run Death
Pompton Lakes Pedestrian, 57, Struck, Hospitalized

Jerry DeMarco
Pompton Lakes police
Pompton Lakes police Photo Credit: Pompton Lakes PD

A 57-year-old Pompton Lakes resident remained in stable condition Tuesday after being struck while crossing a local street the night before, authorities said.

Mark Schwartz was crossing Wanaque Avenue around 6:30 p.m. when he was struck by a Subaru Outback driven by a 62-year-old borough man, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Pompton Lakes Police Chief Derek Clark said in a joint announcement.

Schwartz was taken to Morristown Medical Center, they said, adding that the driver remained on the scene and presented a valid license.

The investigation was continuing, they said.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact the prosecutor’s tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@pgssaiccountynj.org or contact the Pompton Lakes Police Department Traffic Division at (973) 835-0400 .

ALSO SEE: Jurors in Paterson convicted a city man in the hit-and-run death of a pedestrian a little over two years ago.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/paterson-man-64-convicted-in-pedestrian-hit-run-death/782189/

