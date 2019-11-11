Contact Us
Police: Woman Stabs Man At Mahwah Clothing Warehouse, Caught By Oakland Police

Jerry DeMarco
The Net-A-Porter Ltd. facility on Darlington Avenue in Mahwah.
The Net-A-Porter Ltd. facility on Darlington Avenue in Mahwah. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

A woman stabbed a man in the arm and threw bleach at him at a clothing warehouse in Mahwah before being captured by police in Oakland late Monday afternoon, responders said.

Oakland police nabbed the fleeing woman at the West Oakland Avenue Starbucks moments after the 4:45 p.m. incident -- apparently in a bathroom -- at the Net-A-Porter Ltd. facility on Darlington Avenue, responders said.

She was driving a car registered out of Hawthorne, they said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening.

Authorities couldn't immediately confirm a report that the two are co-workers.

Township police and EMS responded.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

