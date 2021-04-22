Police: Woman Didn't Make It Far In BMW Stolen Off North Jersey Lot

A 33-year-old woman didn't make it far trying to steal a BMW from a dealership lot in North Jersey, authorities said.

Asya Adams saw an employee moving vehicles at the dealership at 425 Bloomfield Ave., in Bloomfield, when she jumped in the driver's seat of one of the cars on April 14, Bloomfield Police Director Samuel DeMaio said.

Adams fled on Franklin Street toward Newark, and apprehended inside the vehicle in Newark, police said.

She was arrested and charged with theft of a motor vehicle, with a pending court date.

