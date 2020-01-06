Police: Woman Charged In Pocket Knife Stabbing At Hackettstown Apartment Complex

A Hackettstown woman was being held in the Warren County Jail after police said she stabbed someone with a pocket knife in an argument about beer.

Hackettstown police responded to an apartment on the 200 block of Main Street on a report of a medical assist on Saturday, Jan. 4 around 6:30 p.m.

After confronting a person about having beer inside of the apartment, Nicole Russell, 46, of Mansfield Township, stabbed the victim in the left shoulder with a small pocket knife, police said.

The relationship between Russell and the victim was not clear.

The victim was transported to Morristown Medical Center for treatment.

Russell was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, unlawful weapon possession and disorderly conduct.

Arraignment for Russell is pending.

The Independence Township Police Department also assisted with the investigation.

