Police: Warren County Woman Calls Boyfriend For Help Removing Plates After Crash, Flees

A Warren County woman contacted her boyfriend after she slammed into a tree, prompting him to arrive at the scene and remove the license plates from the vehicle before fleeing, authorities charged.

Amber R. Sagan, 21, of Great Meadows, crossed the center line when driving on Jackson Valley Road and slammed into a tree on Saturday, August 2, Mansfield Township police said in a release.

Officers arrived and noticed that the license plates had been removed from the vehicle, authorities said.

Further investigation revealed that Sagan’s boyfriend — Anthony J. Dinnocenzio, 20, of Hackettstown — arrived at the scene following the crash, removed the vehicle’s license plates and tried to pull the vehicle off of the tree, which had blocked the road and caused a several-hour shutdown, authorities said.

Both Sagan and Dinnocenzio then fled the scene without notifying police of the crash, authorities said.

Sagan was charged with leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, reckless driving, careless driving, open container of an alcoholic beverage in a motor vehicle, failure to keep right in marked lanes and failure to maintain lane. Dinnocenzio was charged with obstruction.

Sagan and Dinnocenzio were released pending an appearance in court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.