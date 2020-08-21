Police: Warren County Man Was Twice Legal Drink-Drive Limit When He Fled Crash Scene

A Warren County man's blood alcohol level (BAC) was more than twice the legal drinking and driving limit when he left the scene of a crash, authorities charged.

Michael Pedersen, 31, left the scene of a crash in Washington Borough just before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, August 6, township police said in a release.

Officers stopped Pederson on the 100 block of Route 57 E. and observed the front-end damage to his vehicle, authorities said.

His BAC was tested at .17, authorities said.

Pederson, of Washington Township, was arrested and charged with DWI, failure to report a motor vehicle accident, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, failure to drive in marked lanes, careless driving and use of a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle.

He was released with a mandatory court date.

