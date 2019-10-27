Police: Warren County Couple Found Dead Inside 55+ Community Home

A 73-year-old man and woman were found dead inside of their Warren County home Sunday night, authorities said.

Authorities responding to the 55-and-over community in Washington Township found the bodies of Joyanne J. Warner and Frank N. Warner just after the 5:45 p.m. call, local police said in a statement.

Most of Pelegrine Drive in the Reserve at Hawk Pointe community where they lived was taped off Sunday night for an investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

