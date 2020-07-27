Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Troubled Man Enters Paterson Police HQ With Shirt On Fire
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Victim Airlifted, Hackettstown Woman, 34, Charged After Stabbing

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad
Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad Photo Credit: Hackettstown First Aid and Rescue Squad

One victim was airlifted and another hospitalized after being stabbed by a 34-year-old Hackettstown woman during an argument, authorities charged.

Valentina Zukowski was arguing with someone in an upstairs apartment on the 200 block of West Baldwin Street around midnight Friday, Hackettstown police said.

Another man, 30, who came into the unit was stabbed in the chest by Zukowski, sending him to Morristown Medical Center in a helicopter, police said.

A 27-year-old Hackettstown woman with a minor stab wound in her hand was treated at Hackettstwon Medical Center, authorities said.

Zukowski was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and unlawful possession of a weapon. 

She was held at Warren County Correctional Facility.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.