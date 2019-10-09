Contact Us
Police: Unlicensed Paterson Driver In RR Bridge Hit-Run Was Wanted

Jerry DeMarco
Oakland Police Dept.
Oakland Police Dept. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco

A commercial driver who took off after his delivery truck struck a bridge in Oakland had a suspended license, two active warrants and as a passenger who was carrying pot when police stopped him, authorities said.

Officer Bryan Rowin stopped the box truck on West Oakland Avenue after it hit the bridge that crosses River Road and the Ramapo River, Detective Lt. Christian Eldridge said.

Rowin arrested Berony Maldonado-Garcia, 23, of Paterson, after learning that he was wanted for skipping court twice in Passaic, Eldridge said.

Detectives Michael Griffin and Robert Hintzen, who provided backup, arrested the passenger, 29-year-old Amado Corporan-Tejera of Passaic, after finding him carrying marijuana, the lieutenant said.

Both were released on various charges pending a Municipal Court hearing, he said.

Damage to the bridge was minimal and neither man was injured, Eldridge said.

