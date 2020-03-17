Police: Unlicensed Hackensack Driver, 41, KO'd In Crash

An unlicensed Hackensack driver was knocked out when her sedan slammed into a pickup truck and a van late Monday, authorities said.

Shanice Wyche, 41, was expected to be released from the hospital on Tuesday following Monday's crash on Summit Avenue near Spring Valley Road shortly before 11:30 p.m., Capt. Nicole Foley said.

Wyche was headed north in her 2004 Chevy Malibu when it crossed into the oncoming lane and hit a 2013 Ford F150 and 2018 Chevy Express both parked on the west side of the street, Foley said.

The impact knocked a tire off her car, said residents who heard the crash and came running.

Wyche was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with facial trauma after firefighters extricated her from the car.

Police issued summonses for careless driving, driving while suspended and having fictitious license plates, Foley said, adding that "there was no indication that she was intoxicated."

