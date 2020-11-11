Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: SEEN HIM? Manhunt Intensifies After Girlfriend Is Choked At Route 46 Motel
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Underage DWI Woman Crashes At Warren County Strip Club Parking Lot

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Stage Dolls on Route 46 in Independence Township
Stage Dolls on Route 46 in Independence Township Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Passaic County woman was drunk when she crashed her car in the parking lot of a Warren County adult entertainment club, authorities said.

Chelsee Ramirez, 19, was involved in a crash in the parking lot of Stage Dolls on Route 46 in Independence Township on Oct. 16, local police said.

During questioning, Ramirez, of Haledon, showed signs of intoxication and subsequently failed field sobriety tests, police said.

Ramirez was arrested and charged with DWI and underage drinking and released to a sober adult.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.