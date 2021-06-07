Police Trying To Figure Out Who Set Fire To Abandoned Boat On Jersey Shore

Police are trying to figure out who is responsible for setting a boat on fire and abandoning it in Ocean County.

The wreckage was found at Colliers Mills WMA in Jackson Township, the NJ Division of Wildlife said Monday.

"Aside from the environmental impact, this careless act placed local residents and their homes at risk," officials said.

If you recognize this boat or have any information about this incident, please call 855-OGT-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous and rewards may be offered.

