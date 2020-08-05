Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Don't Park So Close To Me: Socially-Distant Drive-In Concerts Could Be Coming, Live Nation Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Tri-State Liquor Thieves Swipe $10,000 In Booze From NJ Stew Leonard’s

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Yolanda Emery, Tonya Hanner, Richard Craig Caldwell
Yolanda Emery, Tonya Hanner, Richard Craig Caldwell Photo Credit: Courtesy: PARAMUS PD

A trio of tri-state liquor thieves – two from Westchester and one from Brooklyn -- were caught stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from the Stew Leonard’s store in Paramus, authorities said.

Richard Craig Caldwell, 54, Brooklyn, Yolanda Emery, 60, of Yonkers, and Tonya Hanner, 53, of Mount Vernon, snatched at least 136 bottles of alcohol combined over an 11-day stretch of brazen thefts last month, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Detective Lt. John Devine identified the getaway vehicle and worked with Stew Leonard’s security to identify the trio, who “have also been linked to numerous other liquor thefts in the tri-state area,” Ehrenberg said.

When they returned, security at the store immediately notified police, he said.

Officers Dean Avagnano, Diego Cruz and Robert Sobocinski grabbed all three as they fled the store in the car, the chief said.

Police charged them with theft and released them pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.