Police: Tri-State Liquor Thieves Swipe $10,000 In Booze From NJ Stew Leonard’s

A trio of tri-state liquor thieves – two from Westchester and one from Brooklyn -- were caught stealing more than $10,000 worth of booze from the Stew Leonard’s store in Paramus, authorities said.

Richard Craig Caldwell, 54, Brooklyn, Yolanda Emery, 60, of Yonkers, and Tonya Hanner, 53, of Mount Vernon, snatched at least 136 bottles of alcohol combined over an 11-day stretch of brazen thefts last month, Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg said.

Detective Lt. John Devine identified the getaway vehicle and worked with Stew Leonard’s security to identify the trio, who “have also been linked to numerous other liquor thefts in the tri-state area,” Ehrenberg said.

When they returned, security at the store immediately notified police, he said.

Officers Dean Avagnano, Diego Cruz and Robert Sobocinski grabbed all three as they fled the store in the car, the chief said.

Police charged them with theft and released them pending first appearances in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

