Police Tracking Down Gunman In Pennsylvania Walmart Shooting Over Video Game

Police in Delaware County are working to track down the accused gunman in a Walmart shooting Sunday morning.

The man apparently fired at an employee at the MacDade Boulevard store in Glendolen, during a dispute over the sale of a video game around 8:30 a.m., CBS reports.

"Through collaborative investigate efforts from varying law enforcement partners we were able to identify the subject involved and are in the process of attempting to locate him."Upper Darby police said on Facebook,

The incident appears to be isolated as the two parties involved did not know each other, police said.

The suspect is considered armed and dangerous, and may have been involved in a domestic dispute just before the incident, CBS reports.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

