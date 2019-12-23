Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Police: Totowa Driver Crosses Center Line In Head-On Crash, 2 Airlifted

Cecilia Levine
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: NJSP

Two people were airlifted to a hospital after a head-on crash on Route 206 in Sussex County.

A Volkswagen driven by Enrico Stampone, 26, of Totowa, crossed over the center line near mile marker 102 around 7:15 a.m., New Jersey State Police said.

He collided with a Hyundai driven by a 43-year-old Budd Lake woman near the border of Andover Borough and Byram Township, police said.

Both were airlifted to a Morristown hospital, police said.

The conditions of both drivers was not released as of Monday morning.

Check back for updates.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

