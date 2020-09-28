Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah PD: ID Thieves Caught With Stolen Credit Cards, Personal Info, Gun Near Rockland Border
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Tennessee Man Asleep At Morris County Park Found With Handgun, High-Capacity Magazines

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Parking lot of Bee Meadow Park in Hanover
Parking lot of Bee Meadow Park in Hanover Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Tennessee man was asleep in his car at a Morris County park past closing time when he was found with a handgun and several high-capacity magazines, authorities charged.

Officers who approached Matthew Green's vehicle in the parking lot of Hanover's Bee Meadow Park Friday night saw a handgun and several high-capacity magazines in plain site, according to the department's blotter.

Green was arrested on several weapons charges, and issued a township ordinance for being in the park after it was closed, authorities said.

Green was released pending an appearance in court.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.