Police: Tennessee Man Asleep At Morris County Park Found With Handgun, High-Capacity Magazines

A Tennessee man was asleep in his car at a Morris County park past closing time when he was found with a handgun and several high-capacity magazines, authorities charged.

Officers who approached Matthew Green's vehicle in the parking lot of Hanover's Bee Meadow Park Friday night saw a handgun and several high-capacity magazines in plain site, according to the department's blotter.

Green was arrested on several weapons charges, and issued a township ordinance for being in the park after it was closed, authorities said.

Green was released pending an appearance in court.

