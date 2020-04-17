Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID-19 SCAM ALERT: Here’s How Stimulus Scammers Try To Steal Your Money
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Teen Killed In Newark Shooting

Valerie Musson
Email me Read More Stories
Nasir Clayton, 17, of Newark was shot on the 300 block of 14th Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, authorities said.
Nasir Clayton, 17, of Newark was shot on the 300 block of 14th Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, authorities said. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A Newark teen died at the hospital after being shot Thursday, authorities said.

Nasir Clayton, 17, of Newark was shot on the 300 block of 14th Avenue shortly before 1 p.m. Thursday, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II, and Newark Public Safety Director Anthony Ambrose said in a joint release.

Clayton was taken to University Hospital and pronounced dead at 1:37 p.m., authorities said.

No arrests have been made. Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the Essex County Prosecutor's Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.