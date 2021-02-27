Police Sweep Of Paterson Open-Air Drug Market Nets Local Dealers, Out-Of-Town Buyers

Paterson police scooped up local dealers and out-of-town buyers alike in a quick-strike response to calls from citizens who feared for their safety amid open-air neighborhood drug dealing.

Narcotics Division detectives emerged with 11 arrests and nearly 600 bags of heroin and crack Friday after targeting Hamilton Avenue between Summer and Lake streets, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

They also seized $7,133 in drug proceeds, he said.

Charged with selling or having drugs for sale, Speziale said, were Erick Speight, 22, and Clarence Cooper, 42, both of Paterson, and Anthony Yildiz, 29, of Dumont.

Accused buyers also arrested in the sweep included Orlando Edwards, 34, of Paterson.

The rest were out of towners, including Nicholas Patino, 32, of Bergenfield, who Speziale said was found carrying 50 heroin folds and six baggies of crack.

Others, all in their 30s, included men from Bogota, Sparta, Avenel, Laurence Harbor and Morristown, as well as a Paterson woman, the director said.

