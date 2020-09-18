Police: SUV Goes Up In Flames After Driver Swerves To Avoid Deer In East Hanover

A 22-year-old SUV driver hit a tree after swerving to avoid a deer, causing the vehicle to go up in flames in a fiery East Hanover crash Thursday morning, authorities said.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Herman Street and River Road around 4 a.m., East Hanover Police Sgt. Thomas McPartland told Daily Voice.

The vehicle — a 2007 GMC Yukon — became engulfed in flames after hitting the tree near 189 River Rd., McPartland said.

The driver was able to escape the vehicle with a minor head injury and refused additional medical treatment, McPartland said.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.