Police: SUV Crashes Into NJ Transit Bus In Chatham

The driver of a Honda Pilot was taken to the hospital after striking an NJ Transit bus in Chatham Monday morning, authorities said.
The driver of a Honda SUV was taken to the hospital after striking an NJ Transit bus in Chatham Monday morning, authorities said.

The bus going eastbound pulled over on Main Street to let a passenger off when the Honda Pilot i the westbound lanes crossed into the eastbound lane -- striking it around 7:40 a.m., Detective Sgt. Michael Bochniak said.

The driver was the only person on the bus at the time of the crash and was not injured, police said.

The crash was under further investigation as of Monday morning.

