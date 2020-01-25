Police: Sussex County Woman Continues Harassing Officer She Bit Last Year

A Sussex County woman who police said has continued to harass a local police officer she bit last year was arrested again, making it three times she's been charged with a crime since then.

Jordana M. Cappiello, of Hamburg, was being held Saturday in the county jail pending a detention hearing in Central Judicial Processing Court on harassment charges after police took her into custody on a warrant the night before.

Cappiello, 26, was arrested last February, when police said she bit Franklin Police Officer Nicholas Della Ferra as he tried to handcuff her following an argument she was having with her mother in the lobby of the Irish Cottage on Route 23.

Della Ferra was treated at Newton Medical Center for bites and bruises that police said Cappiello left on his shoulder.

Since then, police said, Cappiello harassed the officer to his face and sent several harassing messages.

She was charged with harassment last November, but the messages continued, authorities said.

A complaint warrant was ultimately obtained due to the fact that Cappiello was on pre-trial release and refused to respond to Franklin police headquarters to answer the charges, police said.

In a separate incident, Cappiello -- who once claimed to have ties to the Latin Kings -- was arrested last month for throwing a bottle at her mother's head, police said.

