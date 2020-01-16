Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Stranger Followed Hillsdale Girl Home, Parked In Driveway, Approached Side Door

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Anyone has surveillance video or saw something that can help identify the vehicle is asked to contact the Hillsdale Police Detective Bureau at (201) 664-4200.
Anyone has surveillance video or saw something that can help identify the vehicle is asked to contact the Hillsdale Police Detective Bureau at (201) 664-4200. Photo Credit: Surveillance photo

A motorist who followed a Hillsdale girl home, pulled into her driveway and walked to her side door took off after being confronted by the youngster’s mother, said police who sought the public’s help finding him.

The girl was walking her dog around 9 p.m. Tuesday when, she said, the dark-colored, older-model four-door sedan stopped near the intersection of Hopkins Street and Stever Avenue.

The driver then made a U turn and headed toward her, following her into her driveway, the girl told police.

The man then got out of the car and approached the side door, her mother said.

She said she confronted him, and he hustled back to his car and sped off, turning onto eastbound Stever Avenue from northbound Hopkins Street at a high rate of speed.

The mother identified him as black, 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build.

Police are hoping someone has surveillance video or saw something that can help identify the vehicle. Those with such information are asked to contact the Hillsdale Police Detective Bureau at (201) 664-4200 .

Meanwhile, Police Chief Robert Francaviglia has instituted additional patrols of the affected neighborhood and has his staff in talks with local school districts and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.