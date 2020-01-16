Police: Stranger Followed Hillsdale Girl Home, Parked In Driveway, Approached Side Door

A motorist who followed a Hillsdale girl home, pulled into her driveway and walked to her side door took off after being confronted by the youngster’s mother, said police who sought the public’s help finding him.

The girl was walking her dog around 9 p.m. Tuesday when, she said, the dark-colored, older-model four-door sedan stopped near the intersection of Hopkins Street and Stever Avenue.

The driver then made a U turn and headed toward her, following her into her driveway, the girl told police.

The man then got out of the car and approached the side door, her mother said.

She said she confronted him, and he hustled back to his car and sped off, turning onto eastbound Stever Avenue from northbound Hopkins Street at a high rate of speed.

The mother identified him as black, 20 to 30 years old, with a medium build.

Police are hoping someone has surveillance video or saw something that can help identify the vehicle. Those with such information are asked to contact the Hillsdale Police Detective Bureau at (201) 664-4200 .

Meanwhile, Police Chief Robert Francaviglia has instituted additional patrols of the affected neighborhood and has his staff in talks with local school districts and surrounding law enforcement agencies.

