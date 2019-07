A Fair Lawn Mediterranean restaurant employee was caught stealing $3,628.56, authorities said.

The owners of Juicy Platters on Broadway called police after catching Lanceford Henry, 27, of Paterson taking money from the register during his shifts, Sgt. Brian Metzler aid.

Henry was released pending a hearing on theft charges, he said.

