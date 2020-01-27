Police: Speeding DWI Driver Found With THC Pen In Sussex County

A speeding driver found with a THC vape pen was drunk when police stopped him in Byram Township, authorities said.

Local police noticed signs of intoxication from the driver, Kristopher Fanelli, after stopping him last Friday on Waterloo Road, a press release says.

Fanelli subsequently failed a series of field sobriety tests and was placed under arrest, authorities said.

A search of Fanelli's vehicle turned up a vape pen with THC liquid, police say.

Fanelli was transported to police headquarters, where he failed two breath tests, authorities said.

He was charged with driving while intoxicated, possession of under 5 grams of hash, possession of a controlled dangerous substance in a motor vehicle and careless driving.

He was released to a family member pending a mandatory appearance at Andover-Joint Municipal Court.

