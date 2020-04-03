Police: Smallest Little Whorehouse In Paterson Raided

At street level it was a typical inner-city storefront, with a ground-floor business that offered travel, tax and mortgage services. But upstairs, Paterson police said, people were selling sex.

Responding to complaints from merchants and residents, ABC/Vice Unit members raided the second-floor Main Street apartment, where they said men came and went all hours of the day and night.

Two accused hookers were arrested along with an alleged manager. More than $900 in suspected proceeds was seized. Police said they also found a bag of coke and jar of pot.

Charged with promoting prostitution and maintaining a nuisance was Felipe Valez, 44, who police said lives in the apartment. He was also charged with having the drugs, Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Charged with prostitution were Glenys Parra-Lopez, 35, of the Bronx and Maria Richiez, 50, of Providence, RI.

