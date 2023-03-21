Police Shoot Dogs Attacking Woman In Elizabeth (DEVELOPING)

Police opened fire on two of five fighting pit bulls who bit three women Tuesday morning, March 21 at their Elizabeth home, according to NBC4 and Daily Voice sources.

Police were called to the Amity Street home when the dogs attacked a person who tried separating them, the news outlet says citing the city's mayor, Chris Bollwage.

Animal control seized the three other dogs and the three women were hospitalized in unknown condition, the outlet said.

Officials did not immediately return Daily Voice's request for comment.

