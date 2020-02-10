Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police Shoot Dog Set Loose By Reckless Tractor-Trailer Driver In Ringwood, Responders Say

Jerry DeMarco
Route 511
Route 511 Photo Credit: Wikipedia

Police shot a dog who responders said had been set loose by a tractor-trailer driver during a traffic stop early Monday afternoon in Ringwood.

The rig, with South Carolina license plates, had been "weaving all over the road" and initially refused to stop, one said.

The driver finally pulled over on Greenwood Lake Turnpike (County Road 511) just north of Skyline Drive, then let the dog loose shortly before 12:30 p.m., he said.

Officers fired to stop the dog, who didn't survive the injuries after charging at them, responders said.

The road was closed for about 90 minutes. It was reopened shortly before 2 p.m.

