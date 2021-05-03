Police: Several Cars Entered, One Stolen In Overnight Morris County Burglary Spree

Several cars were targeted and one stolen in an overnight Morris County burglary spree, authorities said.

The thefts occurred in the area of Prospect Avenue in Pequannock between Thursday night and Friday morning, and several personal items were taken, township police said.

The targeted vehicles were left unlocked with keys and key fobs left inside “in almost all cases,” police said.

“We once again ask residents to remove their keys/key fobs and valuables from their cars and lock the doors,” police said.

Anyone with information about the burglaries is asked to contact the Pequannock Township Police Department.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.