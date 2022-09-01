Contact Us
Police Seek Newark Mom Missing Since October

Cecilia Levine
Haneefah Moore
Haneefah Moore Photo Credit: Tanya Wade

Police in Newark are turning to the public for help locating a mom of three who has been missing since October, RLS Media reports.

Haneefah Moore, 38, of the Ironbound section was last seen on Hawkins Court in the East Ward. She weighs 140 pounds and is 5'5", the outlet says.

Anyone with information is urged to call Newark police at 973-733-6000 or call the Special Victim's Bureau at 973-733-7273

Click here for more from RLS Media.

