Police Seek Man In Assault Of NJ Transit Bus Driver Over Used Ticket

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of a man who authorities say assaulted an NJ Transit bus driver who wouldn't accept a used ticket.

Sulaiman Boyer, 34, and another man got on the bus that stopped at Lenox Street and Sanford Avenue July 21 around 7:15 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara said.

The driver told arriving officers that one of the two men gave him a ticket that had already been used.

Boyer and the other man spit on the driver when he would not accept the ticket or drive the bus. Boyer then threw a bottle at the driver, striking him in the head and causing a laceration, police said.

After Boyer left the bus, he damaged the windshield wipers with his hands and threw another bottle that broke the windshield.

While detectives investigate this incident and seek the public’s help with locating Boyer, Director O’Hara urges anyone with information of his whereabouts to call the Division's 24-hour Crime Stopper tip line at 1-877-NWK-TIPS (1-877-695-8477). All anonymous Crime Stopper tips are kept confidential and could result in a reward.

Anonymous tips may also be made using the Police Division’s website at www.newarkpublicsafety.org. or through our Smartphone App available at iTunes and Google Play. Search Newark Police Division to download the App.

