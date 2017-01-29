Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
North Passaic Daily Voice
Police Seek ID For Pair Who Snatched Purses, Used Stolen Credit Cards At Sussex County Walmart

Valerie Musson
The couple, pictured above, is accused of stealing purses and handbags from various customers at Walmart in Hampton Township on Tuesday, Dec. 22 around 6:55 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Jan. 12 around 3:45 p.m., state police said. Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

New Jersey State Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man and woman they say stole numerous purses at a Sussex County Walmart and used the credit cards inside.

The couple, pictured above, is accused of stealing purses and handbags from various customers at Walmart in Hampton Township on Tuesday, Dec. 22 around 6:55 p.m. and again on Tuesday, Jan. 12 around 3:45 p.m., state police said.

They then used the victims’ stolen credit cards to purchase items at the store, police said.

Both suspects have also been accused of committing similar thefts throughout northern New Jersey, state police said.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspects is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Sussex Station Criminal Investigation Office at 973-383-1514 ext. 6. 

