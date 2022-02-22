Police Seek ID For Pair In Incident At Warren County ACME Store

Recognize them? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying two women in connection with an incident that occurred at a Warren County ACME store.

The women, pictured above, “may have information” about an incident that occurred at the ACME supermarket on Route 94 in Blairstown on Friday, Feb. 4, township police said Monday.

Specific details about the incident were not released.

Anyone with information about the women’s identities is asked to call the Blairstown Police Department at 908-362-7668 or use the non-emergency dispatch line at 908-362-8266.

