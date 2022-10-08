Police Seek ID For Man Attempting To Burglarize Morris County Business

Recognize him? Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a man they say tried to break into a Morris County business and caused damage to another commercial property.

The man pictured above is wanted for questioning in an attempted commercial burglary and criminal mischief/property damage incident in Mountain Lakes, local police said on Wednesday, August 10.

The incident occurred just before 11:55 p.m. on Tuesday, August 9, police said.

The man was seen wearing a “New York Yankees” t-shirt and red gym shorts and was carrying a backpack, according to police.

Anyone with information about the man’s identity is asked to contact the Mountain Lakes Police Department dispatch at 973-334-1413.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.