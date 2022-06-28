Police Seek ID For Getaway Car In Flemington Ultimate Tan Theft

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a theft at Ultimate Tan in Flemington.

The vehicle pictured above was involved in a recent theft at Ultimate Tan on Church Street in Flemington, local police said in a release on Monday, June 27.

Additional details about the theft were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Garrabrant at 908-782-3434 or send an email to cgarrabrant@flemingtonpd.org.

