Police Seek ID For Getaway Car In Flemington Ultimate Tan Theft

Valerie Musson
The vehicle pictured above was involved in a recent theft at Ultimate Tan on Church Street in Flemington, local police said in a release on Monday, June 27. Photo Credit: Flemington Borough Police via Facebook

Police are seeking the public’s help identifying a vehicle they say was involved in a theft at Ultimate Tan in Flemington.

Additional details about the theft were not released.

Anyone with information is asked to call Det. Garrabrant at 908-782-3434 or send an email to cgarrabrant@flemingtonpd.org.

