Police Seek Help Finding Paintball Gun Shooter After Boy Nearly Loses Eye At Willowbrook Mall

HELP SOUGHT: A 15-year-old boy suffered a serious eye injury when he was shot with a paintball gun at the Willowbrook Mall, said police who turned to the public for help finding those responsible.

Four boys were walking on the sidewalk of the food court when a passenger in a sedan fired several shots at the group at close range around 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 8, Wayne Police Capt. Daniel Daly said.

One of the shots struck the victim just under his eye, causing a serious injury that required medical attention at a local hospital, Daly said.

Witnesses described one female and two male suspects, all Hispanic, he said.

Surveillance video captured images of the vehicle, which sped off, as well as one of three suspects as he entered the Forever 21 and Adidas stores in the mall shortly before the shooting, the captain said.

Anyone who might have witnessed the incident or recognizes the suspect or vehicle in the photos is asked to contact the Wayne Police Detective Bureau: (973) 633-3530. Please share this story. WAYNE PD

