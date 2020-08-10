Police Seek Driver Of Stolen Cadillac Following Route 280 Pursuit

Police are look for the driver of a stolen Cadillac who lead police on a pursuit down Route 280, then dumped the car in Newark, authorities said.

The driver of the 2004 Cadillac stolen from Springbrook Road East, refused to stop when Montville police tried pulling him over around 3:15 a.m., Oct. 1, Montville police said.

The driver lead police on a chase down Old Bloomfield Avenue to Route 280, they said.

The pursuit was terminated soon after out of respect for public safety, police said.

The vehicle had left unlocked with the key inside when it was stolen, and was found the next day in Newark, police said.

“We are asking residents please be sure that your vehicles are locked and that all keys and key fobs are removed from your vehicle,” police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the department’s Detective Bureau at 973-257-4300.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.