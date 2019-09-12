Contact Us
Police: Sedan Collides With Commuter Bus In Hasbrouck Heights After Driver, 76, Runs Light

Jerry DeMarco
NJ Transit bus.
A collision with a commuter bus occurred late Thursday morning in Hasbrouck Heights after the sedan's 76-year-old driver ran a red light, police said.

The borough driver received a summons for failing to observe the traffic signal at the intersection of Boulevard and Franklin Avenue just after 11:30 a.m., Lt. Michael Colaneri Jr. said.

His 2018 Ford Fusion was towed, the lieutenant said.

Neither the sedan driver, the bus driver nor the 19 passengers aboard the bus required hospitalization, he said.

The #739 bus was bound for the Manhattan Port Authority bus terminal from Ridgewood, NJ Transit Senior Public Information Officer Nathan Rudy said.

The customers were picked up by a following bus, Rudy said.

