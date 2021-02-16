Police: Second Man Charged In Shooting Of Paterson Boy, 15, Busted Dealing Outside His House

COINCIDENCE? TIP? A Paterson man accused of shooting a 15-year-old boy nearly two years ago was caught selling drugs and carrying a loaded rifle just days after another man charged in the same shooting was captured, authorities said.

Detectives watched two drug deals go down Monday before seizing Isaiah Snead, 19, during a raid of his East 38th Street home, city Public Safety Director Jerry Speziale said.

Recovered were a “semi-automatic Hungarian FEG Assault rifle with a 75-round high-capacity drum magazine loaded with 65 rounds,” along with a bag of cocaine and 100 heroin folds, Speziale said Tuesday.

Paterson Narcotics Division detectives also seized four men after finding 980 heroin folds and more than a quarter-pound of pot in their car following an alleged deal with Snead just outside the house, the director said.

Charged with various drug offenses were the driver, Shamir Jackson, and Nazmiek D. Mann, both 27, Marcus Manradge, 21 and Tajshmer Johnson, 28, all of Paterson, he said.

Detectives seized $2,304 in drug proceeds from the quartet, Speziale said.

Arrested in Fair Lawn was Frank D. Garofalo, 41, of Cedar Knolls, who detectives said bought 37 heroin folds around the corner from Snead’s home.

The total drug haul: 1,117 heroin folds, 4.6 ounces of pot and an ounce of cocaine.

Snead's brother, Blake Snead, 24, who lives on East 19th Street, was also seized after interfering “in and during” his arrest, Speziale said.

Snead originally was charged in the June 2019 shooting of a 15-year-old boy near the corner of 11th Avenue and East 28th Street — about a block from Rosa Parks Arts High School.

Just last week, authorities charged a second alleged shooter, 28-year-old ex-con Nyedair Parker, with attempted murder.

They picked up Snead only a few days later.

