Police Search For Clues After Driver Hits Pedestrian In Morris County Crosswalk, Speeds Off

Valerie Musson
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while using the crosswalk on Route 10 West near South Street in Roxbury around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, township police said.
A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while using the crosswalk on Route 10 West near South Street in Roxbury around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, township police said.

Police in Morris County are searching for clues after a driver struck a pedestrian in a marked crosswalk and sped away Thursday evening.

The vehicle — which may have been a pickup truck — fled the scene before police arrived, authorities said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Roxbury Township Police at 973-448-2100.

