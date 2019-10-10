Contact Us
Police: School Sheltered After Angry Fair Lawn Customer Threatens To Bomb Elmwood Park Salon

Jennifer Tumminello
Jennifer Tumminello Photo Credit: COURTESY: Elmwood Park PD

A disgruntled customer from Fair Lawn called in a bomb threat to an Elmwood Park beauty salon on Thursday, bringing a SWAT team and forcing a shelter in place at a nearby elementary school, authorities said.

"I'm going to blow that mother f*****g place up," an agitated Jennifer Tumminello, 47, repeatedly told an employee during a 1:27 p.m. call to The Hair Club on Riverfront Boulevard, Police Chief Michael Foligno said.

Responders included borough police and firefighters, a Bergen County Regional SWAT team and a Bergen County sheriff's K-8 unit .

Nearly 90 minutes later, all units were cleared and employees were able to enter the building, Foligno said.

The nearby Goddard School lifted the shelter in place.

Detectives tracked down Tumminello and arrested her in Fair Lawn, the chief said.

She was charged with making terroristic threats and causing a false public alarm and released pending court action.

