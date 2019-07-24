Contact Us
North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford
Return to your home site

Menu

North Passaic Daily Voice serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Closter PD: Driver Of Unlocked Stolen Car In Chase Crash Tracked Down In Jersey City
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Police: Rutherford Pedestrian Hit-Run May Have Back Story

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Rutherford police asked that anyone who might have seen something, knows who the driver is or where to find him, or has surveillance video of the vehicle to contact Rutherford police: (201) 939-6000.
Rutherford police asked that anyone who might have seen something, knows who the driver is or where to find him, or has surveillance video of the vehicle to contact Rutherford police: (201) 939-6000. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Rutherford police sought the public's help finding the driver of an SUV that struck a pedestrian on a residential street Wednesday morning in what may have been more than an accident.

The black Volkswagen kept going toward East Passaic Avenue after hitting the 31-year-old victim from Rutherford on Eastern Way just south of Highland Cross near Route 17 around 8 a.m., Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

Witnesses told police an Hispanic man in his 40s was behind the wheel, he said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with some scratches and bruises, the captain said.

Detectives were investigating a possible connection between him and the driver, he said.

Feliciano asked that anyone who might have seen something, knows who the driver is or where to find him, or has surveillance video of the vehicle to contact Rutherford police: (201) 939-6000 .

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

North Passaic Daily Voice!

Serves Bloomingdale, Pompton Lakes, Ringwood, Wanaque & West Milford

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.