Police: Rutherford Pedestrian Hit-Run May Have Back Story

Rutherford police sought the public's help finding the driver of an SUV that struck a pedestrian on a residential street Wednesday morning in what may have been more than an accident.

The black Volkswagen kept going toward East Passaic Avenue after hitting the 31-year-old victim from Rutherford on Eastern Way just south of Highland Cross near Route 17 around 8 a.m., Capt. Patrick Feliciano said.

Witnesses told police an Hispanic man in his 40s was behind the wheel, he said.

The victim was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center with some scratches and bruises, the captain said.

Detectives were investigating a possible connection between him and the driver, he said.

Feliciano asked that anyone who might have seen something, knows who the driver is or where to find him, or has surveillance video of the vehicle to contact Rutherford police: (201) 939-6000 .

