Police: Ridgefield Park Officer Tackles Wood-Wielding Assailant After Taser Fails

A Ridgefield Park police officer tackled a borough man who attacked him and his colleagues with a block of wood after damaging a patrol car and several other parked vehicles on Thursday, authorities said.

Robert Ebeid, 34, ran behind an 8th Street home after officers responding to a dispute just after 11 a.m. found him arguing with family members, Lt. Joseph Rella said.

He then doubled back to the front and began yelling, screaming and swinging two large pieces of wood, one in each hand, said Rella, who was one of the responders.

Ebeid “began smashing one of the nearby patrol cars with the wood and then began to run north…striking parked vehicles,” the lieutenant said, with him and Officer Brian Lyons in pursuit.

The officers repeated orders for Ebeid to stop when he suddenly turned toward them wielding the wood, Rella said.

Lyons deployed a stun gun to try and stop him, but Ebeid’s heavy winter clothing prevented the charge from penetrating, he said.

Ebeid continued to run north on 8th Street as Officer Corey Buljeta joined the pursuers.

They finally got Ebeid up against a garage, with him still swinging, this time at Buljeta, Rella said.

Buljeta deflected the impact and tackled Ebeid, who was then taken into custody after a brief struggle, he said.

Ebeid was brought to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus for treatment and evaluation. He remained there on Friday.

Police charged him with aggravated assault on a police officer, resisting arrest, criminal mischief and weapons possession.

Buljeta sustained minor injuries, Rella said.

