Police: Ridgefield Car Burglars From Hudson Chased Through Cliffside, Crash In Fairview

A police chase that began when a Cliffside Park officer spotted a Hudson County trio trying to steal a sports car in Ridgefield early Wednesday ended with a crash in Fairview and all three in custody.

Joshua Bueso, 18, of Union City, was entering the Chevy Corvette on West End Avenue in Ridgefield when a passing Cliffside Park officer spotted him around 7 a.m., Deputy Police Chief Vincent Capano said.

Bueso hopped back into a Volkswagen Jetta occupied by two boys – one 16, also from Union City, the other 17, from Jersey City – and hit the gas, Capano said.

The chase went several blocks before the Volkswagen collided with a pickup truck at the corner of Roosevelt Street and Anderson Avenue in Fairview, the deputy chief said.

All three bailed out and were quickly grabbed by Cliffside Park and Fairview officers, he said.

Police charged Bueso with burglary, conspiracy, employing a juvenile in the commission of a crime, eluding and resisting and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a detention hearing. He also was carrying a small bag of pot, for which he was also charged.

Delinquency complaints were signed against the juveniles, who were later released to adults.

More charges were expected out of Fairview and Ridgefield.

