Police Rescue Man, Unconscious Woman From Smoky Morris County Apartment Blaze

Firefighters in Morris County acted fast when they were called to the scene of a Morris County apartment fire, resulting in the brave rescue of a man and an unconscious woman trapped inside.

The fire broke out around 11:20 p.m. Friday at a multi-unit building on Route 46 in Ledgewood, Roxbury Township police said.

Upon arriving at the scene, Roxbury Police Sgt. Ken Rocco, Ptl. Jon Edmunds and Ptl. Nick Ponomarev were met with smoky conditions and nearby residents shouting that there were still people inside the apartment, the department said.

Edmunds then kicked the door in to the blazing apartment, awakening the man trapped inside and making for a safe escape, authorities said.

After walking the man to safety, the trio of officers checked adjacent apartments, where they again kicked in a locked door and saw a woman lying on the bed unconscious.

The officers took her to the apartment’s rear patio, where she regained consciousness, authorities said.

After ensuring residents’ safety, the officers provided additional assistance in helping them find temporary shelter and other resources.

“Chief Palanchi commends these officers for courageously and bravely entering the building and ultimately saving the lives of these two individuals,” reads a Facebook post from the department.

“He also wanted to thank the Netcong and Mt. Arlington Police Departments for quickly responding to assist our officers with the scene. It was a great collaborative effort by all involved.”

