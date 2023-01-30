Police Release Footage Of Bloomfield's Temple Ner Tamid Firebomber

Police have released surveillance footage of the man who threw a Molotov cocktail through the window of a North Jersey synagogue Sunday, Jan. 29.

Footage from Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield shows a white male lighting the cocktail and throwing it at the front door around 3:20 a.m., local police said.

The glass bottle broke but did not cause any damage to the Temple. The suspect then fled down the driveway.

Bloomfield Detectives along with Essex County Prosecutors Office, FBI and A.T.F were notified of the incident. A joint investigation is active and ongoing.

If anyone has any information on this incident, they are encouraged to call Bloomfield Police Department Detective Bureau at 973-680-4084 or email any videos to detectives@bloomfieldnjpd.com

