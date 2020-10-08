Police: Randolph Man Refusing To Fix Face Mask Scalds QuickChek Cashier With Hot Coffee

A QuickChek cashier suffered burns on her legs when a Randolph man threw his hot coffee on her after she asked him to readjust his face mask, authorities said.

John Dedolce, 42, was wearing a mask that was only covering his mouth at the QuickChek on Ridgedale Avenue in Cedar Knolls when the cashier asked him to pull it up to cover his nose last Friday, Hanover Police said in a release.

Dedolce was asked repeatedly but continually refused to fix his mask, prompting the cashier to cancel his order and ask him to leave, authorities said.

Dedolce then threw the food he was attempting to purchase onto the floor and threw hot coffee at the cashier before leaving the store, authorities said.

The cashier — who suffered burns on her legs from the coffee — was able to provide officers with Dedolce’s license plate number, authorities said.

Dedolce was mailed a complaint summons for simple assault, endangering another person and violating an executive order.

