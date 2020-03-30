Police Raid Lakewood Religious School, Disperse Dozens Violating State Order

Lakewood police on Monday broke up another large gathering, this one at a religious, for violating a statewide coronavirus order, authorities said.

They charged building owner David Gluck, 42, and Abraham Haberfeld, 32, the building manager, with maintaining a nuisance after finding nearly three dozen people at Bais Horaah on Madison Avenue around 8:30 a.m., authorities said.

The building houses a school for Talmudic studies, a synagogue and a banquet hall, according to the Asbury Park Press .

It marked no fewer than seven gatherings dispersed by borough police over a week for violating an executive order issue by Gov. Phil Murphy to try and stop the spread of COVID-19.

Along with the increase of coronavirus cases in New Jersey are growing numbers of people charged with crimes directly tied to the pandemic, authorities said.

Lakewood has drawn the most police attention as people continue to defy the order by holding large events.

Authorities charged a borough couple with five counts of child endangerment on Sunday for hosting a party that violated the ban.

It was one of several Orthodox Jewish gatherings in town, including weddings, that police have raided while ticketing the hosts.

Authorities have also had to deal with anti-Semitic threats made to the community.

Police will continue to disperse crowds and ticket those responsible as long as the emergency order is in effect, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

"Nothing short of 100% compliance will be tolerated," Billhimer said in a joint release with Lakewood Police Chief Gregory Meyer.

"Stay home and practice social distancing," the prosecutor said, "and please have some consideration for our law enforcement officers."

