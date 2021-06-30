Police: Pursuit Of 3 Armed Robbers Ends In Getaway Car Rollover Crash On Route 22

Three armed robbery suspects were in custody after their vehicle overturned during a police pursuit Wednesday afternoon in Essex County, authorities said.

A gunman demanded an employee of the AT&T store on the Morris Turnpike in Short Hills open a safe in a back room, while another man loaded 38 iPhones into a backpack around 3 p.m., Millburn police said.

The men ordered a pair of employees and a customer into a back room near the safe, and stole the customer and employees' personal cell phone, too, police said.

The trio fled in a silver vehicle, spotted heading eastbound on Route 22 in Mountainside, authorities said.

A brief pursuit was called off after the car overturned in a crash on Route 22 in Union Township near Springfield Road.

Initial and unconfirmed reports say the three men and three civilians were hospitalized.

The men were arrested by Union and Kenilworth officers. Their names were not released.

