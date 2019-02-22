Police: Previously Raided Wayne House Hit Once More, Brothers Busted With Drugs Again

Wayne police raided the same home for the second time in less than two years Friday, arresting two brothers and a third man while seizing cocaine, pot and hash, along with two security badges and a simulated tactical vest labeled “POLICE.”

Nelphy Peralta, 21, also was charged with child endangerment for committing crimes with an underage youngster living in the house, Detective Capt. Laurence W. Martin said.

Police arrested both him and his brother, 25-year-old Jewry Peralta-Reyes on drug charges following the 6:30 a.m. raid, Martin said.

They also charged Raymond Morales, 26, who shares the same Walker Avenue address, with pot possession, he said.

Citizen complaints about drug dealing prompted a two-month undercover investigation that led to the raid, which included members of the township’s the Special Operations/Narcotics Unit, the uniformed Patrol Division, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Narcotics Task Force and the K-9 Unit of the Passaic County Sheriff’s Department, the captain said.

Nelphy Peralta was sent to the Passaic County Jail pending a first appearance. His brother and Walker were released on summonses.

ALSO SEE: Wayne narcotics detectives working with several other colleagues raided a local home and arrested two local brothers while seizing several weapons, ¾ of a pound of pot and 83 varying types of prescription drugs, along with hashish and police-style equipment, authorities said Tuesday night.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/wayne-brothers-had-prescription-drugs-guns-pot-handcuffs-police-charge/711679/

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.